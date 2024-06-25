CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 233,497 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF remained flat at $50.45 during trading on Monday. 22,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

