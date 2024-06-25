Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 48,863 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 31,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

