Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $3.72 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.