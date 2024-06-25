Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,076. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

