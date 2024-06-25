Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL remained flat at $27.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 441,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

