Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.20. The stock had a trading volume of 124,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

