Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.43. The company had a trading volume of 429,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,847. The company has a market capitalization of $454.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.