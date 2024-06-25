Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,988,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,005,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.07. 185,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

