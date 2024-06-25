Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 8,913 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. 919,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,880. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

