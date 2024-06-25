Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares $0.07 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
