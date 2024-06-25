Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Chevron by 49.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,450. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $293.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

