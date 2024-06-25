Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 6,000 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBOE stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 791,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.72. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

