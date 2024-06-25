Christos Balaskas Sells 6,518 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80.

Christos Balaskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Christos Balaskas sold 5,858 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.99, for a total value of C$122,978.75.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.48.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

