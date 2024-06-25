Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lessened by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.48. 1,578,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,104. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.