Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.39. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 500,337 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,291,715 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,483. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

