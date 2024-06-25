Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 29,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.28. 19,053,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.