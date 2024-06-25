Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.36. The stock had a trading volume of 831,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,616. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $391.65. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

