Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

