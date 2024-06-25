Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 76 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.56. 3,824,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

