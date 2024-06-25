Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,306,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319,346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,628 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.