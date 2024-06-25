Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,700 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 359,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

