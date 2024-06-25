Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.63

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 806609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

