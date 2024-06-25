Comparing Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global-E Online and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-E Online 0 0 11 0 3.00 Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global-E Online currently has a consensus target price of $43.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. Agora has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.97%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Global-E Online.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-E Online -20.52% -18.05% -14.33% Agora -57.83% -13.09% -11.75%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Global-E Online and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global-E Online has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-E Online and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-E Online $569.95 million 9.43 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -44.23 Agora $141.54 million 1.47 -$87.22 million ($0.81) -2.79

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Agora on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc. operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications. It also provides video and voice calling, interactive live and broadcast streaming, chat, signaling, and interactive whiteboard products; and extensions, such as analytics, recording, AI noise suppression, 3D spatial audio, real-time transcription, and extensions marketplace. In addition, the company offers Application Platforms, including Flexible Classroom, a low-code application Platform as a Service, which combines video, voice, chat, signaling, whiteboard and recording functionalities into an integrated cloud-based solution for education providers; and App Builder, a no-code application platform, designed for developers with little or no coding experience to build their own applications with video conference and live streaming functionalities. It operates through Agora and Shengwang brands. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.