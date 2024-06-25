Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 5,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00.
TSE:CMG traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.86. 180,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,677. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
