Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 5,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00.

TSE:CMG traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.86. 180,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,677. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

