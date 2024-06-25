Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Concentrix Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXC
Insider Transactions at Concentrix
In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.