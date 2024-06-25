Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

