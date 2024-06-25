Concentrix’s (CNXC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNXC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

