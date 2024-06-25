ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

COP traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 838,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,778. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

