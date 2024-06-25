Contrasting BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $284.11 million 0.08 $10.49 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $121.00 million 2.78 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -4.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.34%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Volatility & Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BitFuFu beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

