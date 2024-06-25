Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Hits $131.85 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00011269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $131.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

