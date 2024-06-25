Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $851.31. 724,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,645. The stock has a market cap of $377.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $521.26 and a one year high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.25.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.