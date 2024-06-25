Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $160.99 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $160.99 million and $10.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001423 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

