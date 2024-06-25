Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $160.28 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001401 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.