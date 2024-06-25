CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 713.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.51.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock worth $57,080,594 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

