Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 214567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.