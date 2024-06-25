crvUSD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.28 million and $34.68 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99600826 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $20,682,822.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

