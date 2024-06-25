Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 174,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,523 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 804,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,738,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,756. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

