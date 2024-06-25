Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,678. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

