DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $136.20 million and $4.46 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

