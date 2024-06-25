Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $378.17. 1,296,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,589. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

