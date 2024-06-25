DEI Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and $3.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00115560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.