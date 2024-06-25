DEXUS (ASX:DXS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

DEXUS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darren Steinberg 1,572,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Featured Stories

