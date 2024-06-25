dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.39 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $22,967.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00015243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00115760 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,494,686 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9849928 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $19,385.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

