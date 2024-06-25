Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,304 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 278,512 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 495,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,598 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

