Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $57,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 242,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,352. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.