Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 679,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,215. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
