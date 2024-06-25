Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GGLS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,996. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
