Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.4 %

METU stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

