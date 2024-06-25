Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,926. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
