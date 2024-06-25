Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.