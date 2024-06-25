Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.79. 19,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,841. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

